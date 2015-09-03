New EU proposal to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers

The European Commission plans to redistribute 160,000 asylum seekers arriving in Greece, Italy, and Hungary among other member states.
The latest plan will be unveiled on Wednesday (9 September) by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Juncker is also set to announce rules on quickly repatriating p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
