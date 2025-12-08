EU-backed anti Al-Shabaab mission faces crunch over financing

EU and African Union officials urged the wider international community to reach agreement on the funding of an anti-Al Shabaab military mission that is otherwise due to run out of cash this month, at a meeting in Doha on Sunday (7 December).
The meeting at the Doha Forum&nb...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.