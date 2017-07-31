Venezuela vote was 'doubtful', EU says

The EU has condemned Venezuela’s socialist government for trying to snatch new powers in fraudulent elections.
The European Commission said on Monday (31 July) it had “grave doubts as to whether the election result can be recognised”.
It also condemned “excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces” after at least 10 people lost their lives overnight.
Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, the successor to its late leader Hugo Chavez, called the vote in o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
