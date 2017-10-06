EU states copy Israel's 'predictive policing'

EU-wide counter-terror rules are paving the way to allow authorities to crack down on people before any crime has been committed.
Also known as a predictive policing, the move is raising serious fundamental rights issues, as people innocent of any wrongdoing may end up falsely accused or arbitrarily detained.
Such tactics are already being employed by Israeli security services on Palestinians, sometimes with devastating consequences for victims and their families.
But with t...
A version of this article appeared in Haaretz Magazine May 31 2017. The research was made possible by support from Journalismfund.eu.
