AGRI chairman Norbert Lins (EPP, Germany) will be looking at do more with less, under a reduced budget (Photo: European Parliament)

More sustainable agriculture, with smaller budget

Who is Who in EP committees?
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The agricultural sector is one of the world's most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions. However, thanks to new technologies and modern farming techniques, emissions linked to agriculture are expected to decrease - keeping in mind the climate targets set by the EU for 2030 and 2050.

During the next five years, the workload being developed by the committee on agriculture and rural development (AGRI), chaired by German centre-right MEP Norbert Lins, is mainly focussed on making...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Where agriculture trumps the environment
How EU agriculture policy endangers migrants' lives
Commission's methane delay is 'present for agribusiness'
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

