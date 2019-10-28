Ad
Sophie Wilmès succeeds Charles Michel as Belgium's prime minister (Photo: Charles Michel)

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

On Sunday (27 October) Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium, becoming the first female premier in the country's history.

Wilmès is a member of the Francophone liberal Reformist Movement (MR), the party of Charles Michel - who stepped down as prime minister to prepare for the presidency of the European Council, starting on 1 December.

She now leads a caretaker government, with only 38 of the 150 seats in the Belgian parliament.

The government los...

