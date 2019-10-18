Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget

Deep divisions among EU countries on the bloc's next long-term budget were on full display at the EU leaders' summit on Friday (18 October).

It was the first time leaders talked about the 2021-2027 budget's substance, and how to plug the gap created by the departure of a key net contributor, the UK, while spending more on new challenges, such as migration and climate.

The traditionally gruelling negotiations are expected to be especially tough this time around, and Friday's disc...