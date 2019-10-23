Ad
euobserver
Croatia met EU technical Criteria, but political obstacles remain (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU commission backs Croatia's Schengen bid

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Croatia is eligible to join the EU's free-travel area, the Schengen zone, the European Commission said on Tuesday (21 October).

"Croatia has taken the measures needed to ensure that the necessary conditions for the application of Schengen are met," EU migration commissioner Dmitris Avramopoulos said in Strasbourg.

"Once it [Croatia] becomes a full Schengen member, it will contribute to further strengthening the Schengen area and ensure that the EU's external borders are better pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU leaders still in search of migration plan
Von der Leyen aims to 'rebalance Europe'
EU split on Western Balkans accession
Croatia met EU technical Criteria, but political obstacles remain (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections