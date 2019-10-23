EU commission backs Croatia's Schengen bid

Croatia is eligible to join the EU's free-travel area, the Schengen zone, the European Commission said on Tuesday (21 October).

"Croatia has taken the measures needed to ensure that the necessary conditions for the application of Schengen are met," EU migration commissioner Dmitris Avramopoulos said in Strasbourg.

"Once it [Croatia] becomes a full Schengen member, it will contribute to further strengthening the Schengen area and ensure that the EU's external borders are better pr...