Catalonia demands EU intervention, as crisis deepens

The representative of the Catalonian government to the EU, Meritxell Serret, demanded on Tuesday (15 October) that other political actors, including the European institutions, now intervene to pave the way for a political dialogue between Spain and Catalonia.

The Spanish Supreme court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan leaders to up to 13 years in prison for sedition and the misuse of public funds, over their role in the region's 2017...