France keen to pause EU enlargement

France wants to pause EU enlargement pending major reforms, in what some fear could "destabilise" the Western Balkans.
"We would like to see the [European] Commission put on the table a new methodology for accession negotiations that makes them less technocratic, more political, and reversible," a French diplomat told EUobserver.
The current method, which sees the EU open "chapters" in negotiations without being able to close them again if candidate states backslide, "does not ob...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
