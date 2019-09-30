MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'

The European parliament's legal committee has reconfirmed in a vote on Monday (30 September) that it finds Hungary's and Romania's commissioner-designates unfit for office due to conflicts of interests.
MEPs had already voted last Thursday to block the confirmation process of Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi and Romania's Rovana Plumb.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
