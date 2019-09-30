Ad
Romania's Rovana Plumb (c) fell by the wayside over a personal loan (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European parliament's legal committee has reconfirmed in a vote on Monday (30 September) that it finds Hungary's and Romania's commissioner-designates unfit for office due to conflicts of interests.

MEPs had already voted last Thursday to block the confirmation process of Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi and Romania's Rovana Plumb.

But the president of the European parliament, David Sassoli

