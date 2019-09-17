Hungary claims EU 'witch-hunt' over rule of law hearing

EU affairs ministers on Monday (16 September) held their first hearing on Hungary over concerns that the Budapest government curbed judicial and press freedoms, clamped down on civil society, and weakened the rule of law and checks on the government.

Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga dismissed the procedure as a "political witch-hunt".

Finnish EU affairs state minister Tytti Tuppurainen retorted by saying that it is "of course, not a witch-hunt, it is not against anyone", b...