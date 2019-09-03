Wonky bananas and legal delusions in the Brexit camp

Taking back control over laws, financial, and immigration policies: what does it mean for the future external relations of the UK?

What are the possible legal relationships between the UK and the EU?



The prospect of a no-deal Brexit pushed by British prime minister Boris Johnson is closely related to the ability of the UK to decide unilaterally all laws, without any outside interference.

Johnson's infamous remarks on the EU's rules on the shape of the bananas or the power of...