Ad
euobserver
Matteo Salvini has been conducting an unofficial summer-long election campaign on Italy's beaches (Photo: quirinale.it)

Salvini calls for new elections in Italy

EU Political
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Italy's deputy prime minister and League leader, Matteo Salvini, has called for new elections in October.

Salvini said "it's like with a married couple. If you put more time in exchanging insults and arguments than in making love, you need the courage to look into each other's eyes and take an adult decision."

Salvini demanded both chambers of parliament come back from holiday to prove that the current government has no majority.

"The members of parliament of the League a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Germany shames Italy on migrant rescues
Italy train row exposes competing views of EU
Salvini triumphs in Italy
Matteo Salvini has been conducting an unofficial summer-long election campaign on Italy's beaches (Photo: quirinale.it)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections