Salvini calls for new elections in Italy

Italy's deputy prime minister and League leader, Matteo Salvini, has called for new elections in October.

Salvini said "it's like with a married couple. If you put more time in exchanging insults and arguments than in making love, you need the courage to look into each other's eyes and take an adult decision."

Salvini demanded both chambers of parliament come back from holiday to prove that the current government has no majority.

"The members of parliament of the League a...