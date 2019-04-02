Prison suicide rates in France highest in Europe

More people are likely to kill themselves incarcerated in France than any other European country, according to a report released on Tuesday (2 April) by the human rights watchdog Council of Europe.
Figures obtained from prison survey questionnaires dispatched across 47 European countries, spanning from Russia to Portugal, show that France tops the list when it comes to prison suicides.
However, the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe cautions any country comparisons should take int...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
