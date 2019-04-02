Ad
euobserver
Russia has the highest total number of inmates in all of Europe (Photo: banspy)

Prison suicide rates in France highest in Europe

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More people are likely to kill themselves incarcerated in France than any other European country, according to a report released on Tuesday (2 April) by the human rights watchdog Council of Europe.

Figures obtained from prison survey questionnaires dispatched across 47 European countries, spanning from Russia to Portugal, show that France tops the list when it comes to prison suicides.

However, the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe cautions any country comparisons should take int...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Romania and Morocco have most expats in EU prisons
France warns Italy over 'yellow vests' interference
Dire pre-trial prison conditions in some EU states
Russia has the highest total number of inmates in all of Europe (Photo: banspy)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections