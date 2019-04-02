Prison suicide rates in France highest in Europe

More people are likely to kill themselves incarcerated in France than any other European country, according to a report released on Tuesday (2 April) by the human rights watchdog Council of Europe.

Figures obtained from prison survey questionnaires dispatched across 47 European countries, spanning from Russia to Portugal, show that France tops the list when it comes to prison suicides.

However, the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe cautions any country comparisons should take int...