The decision still needs to be made in London (Photo: EUobserver)

Brexit no-deal and chief prosecutor top This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Brexit will continue to dominate the EU agenda, as by next week it will become clearer (possibly) if Britain wants to leave the EU with or without deal.

After the third consecutive vote on the withdrawal agreement on Friday in London rejected the negotiated withdrawal deal, the EU will now expect a direction from British prime minister Theresa May: if she wants to go ahead with no deal, or ask for an extension with Britain thus participating in the European elections in May.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

