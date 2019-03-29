Ad
Bratislava. Slovaks go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president. (Photo: Miroslav Petrasko)

How a Romani woman got a hug from an ultra-right voter

by Irena Bihariova, BRATISLAVA,
On Saturday (30 March) voters in Slovakia will go to the polls to elect a new president, in a second-round run-off between anti-corruption campaigner Zuzana Caputova and current EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic. In the first round, the hard-right anti-immigrant People's Party Our Slovakia party of Marian Kotloba was defeated - but still polled 10 percent. Here Irena Bihariova recou...

