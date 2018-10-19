Ad
Spain's top lender accused by German prosecutor of "severe tax evasion" (Photo: Can Pac Swire)

Top EU banks guilty of multi-billion tax fraud

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Tax-scams operated by the EU's top banks cost treasuries €55.2bn, a cross-border investigation has shown.

The scams, dubbed "the biggest tax robbery in European history", involved Deutsche Bank and Santander - the largest lenders in Germany and Spain.

They also involved Germany's Commerzbank, Hypovereinsbank, Landesbanken, and Warburg Bank, British lender Barclays, French bank BNP Paribas, and global banks JPMorgan, Meryll Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and UBS.

The scams worked vi...

