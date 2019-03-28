Ad
Frontex may end up taking orders from non-EU states when it comes to returns (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Frontex set to help Balkan states deport migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People who have had their asylum applications rejected in countries such as Serbia may end up being deported home by the EU's border agency, Frontex.

The controversial outsourcing of the EU agency to perform such tasks, based on asylum and return decisions made by countries outside the European Union, is being discussed behind-closed doors on Thursday (28 March) in Strasbourg.

The talks are part of a much larger reform of the Warsaw-based agency, announced by the European Commissi...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

