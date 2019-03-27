Ad
The EU has agreed to deploy a European rail traffic management system (ERTMS), but implementation remains patchy (Photo: Paolo Margari)

Single EU railway signalling system faces delays

by Peter Teffer, Utrecht, the Netherlands,

The deployment across Europe of a single European rail traffic management system (ERTMS) is facing delays, the new ERTMS coordinator admitted on Tuesday (26 March) at a conference in the Netherlands.

"Targets are there to be measured. A reality check shows that we are already falling a little bit behind in the first few years," said European Commission official Matthias Ruete.

But considering the patchwork of railway companies in the EU and the long history dating back to the 19th...

