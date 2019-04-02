UK takes another step closer to no-deal EU exit

British MPs have rejected four further Brexit options, putting the spotlight on a last round of voting before the new EU exit date.

The rejections, on Monday (1 April), included one to negotiate a new form of "customs union" and one called "common market 2.0", to go back to the kind of basic trade relations the UK had with the then European Community in the 1980s.

MPs also failed to back the idea of holding a second referendum and of unilaterally revoking Brexit altogether.

<...