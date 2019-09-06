Merkel urges 'peaceful' end to Hong Kong protests

German chancellor Angela Merkel has urged a "peaceful" solution to the Hong Kong protests on a visit to China designed to boost trade.

"We hope that there will be a solution in the trade dispute with the United States since it affects everybody," she also said, referring to a US-China tariff war.

Merkel spoke alongside Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang on Friday (6 September) - the first day of a two-day state visit which saw h...