Hong Kong protests have been gathering pace since March (Photo: etan liam)

Merkel urges 'peaceful' end to Hong Kong protests

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has urged a "peaceful" solution to the Hong Kong protests on a visit to China designed to boost trade.

"We hope that there will be a solution in the trade dispute with the United States since it affects everybody," she also said, referring to a US-China tariff war.

Merkel spoke alongside Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang on Friday (6 September) - the first day of a two-day state visit which saw h...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Italy takes China's new Silk Road to the heart of Europe
Merkel's China challenge - distance but engagement
Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

