Brexit: More talks, less certainty than ever

New Brexit talks will take place twice a week to avoid a no-deal "nightmare", as the British government takes flak over its parliament shutdown.

"Time for both sides to step up the tempo," British prime minister Boris Johnson said in London on Thursday (28 August).

"I have been encouraged by my discussions with EU leaders over recent weeks that there is a willingness to talk about alternatives to the anti-democratic backstop," he added.

He spoke after the UK's new Brexit n...