What happens when trafficking survivors get home

For years, international media have been full of horrifying stories of Nigerian women and girls trafficked to Libya and Europe for sexual and labor exploitation.
The world now also knows very well that many refugees and migrants seeking to reach Europe instead find themselves trapped in Libya in slavery-like conditions, and that for women and girls those conditions often involve sexual violence or exploitation.
But what happens to women and girls who manage eventually to escape t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Agnes Odhiambo is senior women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, an international NGO with its HQ in New York.
Agnes Odhiambo is senior women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, an international NGO with its HQ in New York.