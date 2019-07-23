MH17: Punishment without crime?

Last week a number of politicians and diplomats used the fifth anniversary of the MH17 flight tragedy as a pretext to renew attacks against Russia.

The level of absurd in these statements varied, but their aim was the same: try to cement in the minds of people the idea of Russia's guilt in this catastrophe notwithstanding any logic and law.

It came as no surprise that the leaders in this shameful competition were representatives of the so-called "new Ukrainian political elite" (...