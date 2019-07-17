Ad
Coca-Cola advertising in Bucharest, Romania. The giant drinks company sponsored the Romanian EU presidency during the first six months of 2019 (Photo: kristofarndt)

Finland rejects call to end sponsorship of EU presidency

Nordics
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The new rotating president of the EU Council, Finland, is not planning to discuss with other member states the issue of EU member states accepting corporate sponsorships to cover part of the costs of the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

"We do not foresee any discussions of corporate sponsorship of EU presidencies with other member states," a spokeswoman told EUobserver. \n \n"Finland decided to make an agreement with only one sponsor (BMW) during its presidency. However, e...

NordicsEU Political

