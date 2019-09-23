Ad
'I am French and I am very much surprised how it works here,' MEP Manon Aubry (c) said

Interview

EP must be tougher on nominees, MEP says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European commissioners ought to be forced to sell shares in firms that they will one day regulate, a French MEP on the coalface of an EU vetting process has said.

Cracking down on conflicts of interest might also mend trust with ordinary people, she added.

"It's a big issue. I don't see how they [EU commissioners] can do their job independently, because if the companies do well they will earn more, and it's not as if we're talking about €500 worth of shares here - it's much more...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

