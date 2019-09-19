Malta PM accused of 'blackmail' over slain reporter

Malta's leader has offered to end a posthumous libel case against a murdered journalist only if her family say she was wrong to have accused him.
"I would be ready to drop this libel case if the Caruana Galizia family make a declaration to the effect that they accept the findings of the Egrant Inquiry," Maltese prime minister Jospeh Muscat said in a letter to the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog based in France, which was made public on Thursday (19 September).
Daphne ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
