Ad
euobserver
In the regional state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg both coalitions lose their majority, as AfD wins respectively 27.8 and 23.5 percent of the votes (Photo: strassenstriche.net)

Far-right AfD scores big in east German elections

EU Political
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

The conservative CDU and socialist SPD reacted with relief when the results of the regional elections in Saxony and Brandenburg came in on Sunday night (1 September).

In both states in former East Germany the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) did not succeed in becoming the biggest party, contrary to earlier opinion polls.

In Brandenburg, the SPD remained the biggest party with 26 percent of the vote. In Saxony, the CDU is still the leading party with 32.5 percent.

H...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU parliament group tells German AfD party to leave
Berlin's fear of AfD slams brake on EU legal migration reform
German spies to monitor far-right AfD party
In the regional state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg both coalitions lose their majority, as AfD wins respectively 27.8 and 23.5 percent of the votes (Photo: strassenstriche.net)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections