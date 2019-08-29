Ad
All 'big five' tech firms listened to private conversations

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The 'Big five' tech companies (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft) have all been recording and listening to people's private conversations, at least until very recently. 

Their reason was always "improving services". 

Facebook was recently found to have been listening to the personal conversations of up to 50 European citizens. 

Although the revealed number is small, the real number of cases might be much higher.

And for his part, the commissioner for data...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

