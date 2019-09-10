Ad
euobserver
'Protecting our European Way of Life', formerly known as 'migration', is now the task of Margaritis Schinas (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The next European Commission has created a new vice-presidency post dealing with migration but titled it "Protecting our European Way of Life".

Margartis Schinas, the former commission chief spokesperson, has been promoted to oversee the portfolio.

In a tweet on Tuesday (10 September), Schinas said he was thrilled to take on the task, noting it will also entail issues dealing with security, employment and education.

But given the toxic politics surrounding migration, the re-...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

'Protecting our European Way of Life', formerly known as 'migration', is now the task of Margaritis Schinas (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

