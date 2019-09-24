Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict

British prime minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was "unlawful, void and of no effect", the UK's supreme court has ruled on Tuesday (23 September).
The opposition Labour party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties immediately called for his resignation.
The Speaker of the House of Commons said the parliament "must convene without delay", and will start to consult party leaders "immediately".
Johnson, in New York for th...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
