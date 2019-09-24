Ad
euobserver
UK prime minister briefing journalists on the airplane to New York for the United Nations general assembly. Now, he is flying home a day early (Photo: Downing Street)

Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan and Matt Tempest, Brussels,

British prime minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was "unlawful, void and of no effect", the UK's supreme court has ruled on Tuesday (23 September).

The opposition Labour party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties immediately called for his resignation.

The Speaker of the House of Commons said the parliament "must convene without delay", and will start to consult party leaders "immediately".

Johnson, in New York for th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos
Johnson defeated as MPs push anti no-deal Brexit bill
Brexit delay, snap elections? Fresh chaos erupts in UK
Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'
UK prime minister briefing journalists on the airplane to New York for the United Nations general assembly. Now, he is flying home a day early (Photo: Downing Street)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections