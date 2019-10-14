Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan: EU relations have sunk to new lows in past three years (Photo: Flickr)

EU countries to halt arms sales to Turkey

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have agreed to stop arms sales to Turkey over its invasion of Syria.

They also agreed to impose visa bans and asset freezes over its gas drilling in Cypriot waters, marking a nadir in relations with their Nato ally.

EU countries "commit to strong national positions" on Turkey arms sales based on rules that forbid exports that harm "regional stability", they said after a foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (14 October).

"Restrictive measures target...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU powerless in new Syrian mayhem
Turkish attack on Syria might revive Isis
Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan: EU relations have sunk to new lows in past three years (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections