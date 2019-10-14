EU powerless in new Syrian mayhem

France and Germany urged Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the Turkish offensive in Syria, on Sunday (13 October)

According to the German chancellery a phone call between Angela Merkel and Erdogan was established at the initiative of the latter.

The EU foreign affairs ministers are now meeting on Monday (14 October) morning in order to agree on a common European reaction.

The EU's chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, said at the start of the meeting that "obvio...