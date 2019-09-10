Ad
euobserver
Frans Timmermans is now in charge of the European Green Deal (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen gives Timmermans green deal

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen assigned on Tuesday (10 September) the management of climate action policy to Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans, who will coordinate the European 'Green Deal' - with the support of the directorate-general for climate action (DG Clima).

The new EU commission seems decided to give a greater deal of importance to climate action in the next five years since this portfolio was assigned to one of three executive vice-presidents.

"P...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Frans Timmermans is now in charge of the European Green Deal (Photo: European Parliament)

Green Economy

