Von der Leyen gives Timmermans green deal

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen assigned on Tuesday (10 September) the management of climate action policy to Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans, who will coordinate the European 'Green Deal' - with the support of the directorate-general for climate action (DG Clima).

The new EU commission seems decided to give a greater deal of importance to climate action in the next five years since this portfolio was assigned to one of three executive vice-presidents.

"P...