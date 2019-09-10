Ad
euobserver
Boris Johnson argued for a snap election, calling the opposition cowards (Photo: UK Parliament - Jess Taylor)

UK: light goes out in House of Commons

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Boris Johnson insisted in the early hours of Tuesday (10 September) that he would not request an extension to the Brexit deadline.

His defiant comments came hours after a law came into force outlawing a no-deal Brexit and demanding that he asks for a delay in Britain's withdrawal from the EU until 2020 - prompting concerns about Johnson's commitment to the rule of law.

British MPs also once again rejected Johnson's call for a snap election as a five-week su...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Boris Johnson argued for a snap election, calling the opposition cowards (Photo: UK Parliament - Jess Taylor)

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

