UK: light goes out in House of Commons

British prime minister Boris Johnson insisted in the early hours of Tuesday (10 September) that he would not request an extension to the Brexit deadline.

His defiant comments came hours after a law came into force outlawing a no-deal Brexit and demanding that he asks for a delay in Britain's withdrawal from the EU until 2020 - prompting concerns about Johnson's commitment to the rule of law.

British MPs also once again rejected Johnson's call for a snap election as a five-week su...