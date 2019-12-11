Ad
euobserver
Thorshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands. Denmark's relations to Greenland and the Faroe Islands are entering a new era, amid growing geopolitical interest in the North Atlantic and Arctic. (Photo: Arne List)

North Atlantic mini states in geopolitical turbulence

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

When US president Donald Trump offered to buy Greenland in a tweet in August most people in Denmark and Greenland thought it was an April Fool joke at the wrong time of the year.

But half a year later it has become clear that Denmark's relations to Greenland and the Faroe Islands are entering a new era amid growing geopolitical interests in the Arctic area.

Greenland is strategically important for...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

