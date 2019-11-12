Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says

The advocate general of the EU Court of Justice(CJEU) said on Tuesday (12 November) that the jailed former Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras is indeed an elected MEP - in a boost to the cause of several such jailed pro-independence MEPs.
In an advisory opinion, Maciej Szpunar said it was "up to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.