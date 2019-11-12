Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels

Wine or food made by Israeli settlers on occupied land must be so labelled in European shops so that people can avoid buying it if they want to, the EU court in Luxembourg has ruled.
The verdict, published on Tuesday (12 November), is likely to boost enforcement of EU guidelines on the subject first published in 2015.
And it represents a spectacular own goal by a pro-Israeli group, which brought the original case in France....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
