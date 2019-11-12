Ad
euobserver
Psagot says it is located in 'the heart of Israel', but its vineyards are in the occupied West Bank (Photo: psagotwines.com)

Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Wine or food made by Israeli settlers on occupied land must be so labelled in European shops so that people can avoid buying it if they want to, the EU court in Luxembourg has ruled.

The verdict, published on Tuesday (12 November), is likely to boost enforcement of EU guidelines on the subject first published in 2015.

And it represents a spectacular own goal by a pro-Israeli group, which brought the original case in France.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Czech MPs join Hungary in saying No to Israel labels
Israeli labelling ruling lets consumers make choice
EU states renew call to label Israeli settler goods
Psagot says it is located in 'the heart of Israel', but its vineyards are in the occupied West Bank (Photo: psagotwines.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections