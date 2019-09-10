Ad
euobserver
The new EU Commission - although candidates must still be approved by the European Parliament later this year

Von der Leyen unveils EU commissioners' portfolios

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen unveiled on Tuesday (10 September) the portfolios assigned to each of the candidates of the college of commissioners.

The midday announcement followed the official presentation of a draft list of commissioners-designate, approved by the EU Council, and a series of formal interviews held by von der Leyen with each of the persons suggested by the member states.

There will be three executive vice-presidents each with a double functi...

