Italy's PM Conte: no more anti-EU populism

Italy's anti-EU populism has ended, its prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, said on Monday (9 September), as far-right MPs tried to shout him down.
"We want to put behind us the din of useless declarations and belligerent, bombastic statements," Conte told the Italian lower house, referring to the rhetoric of Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister and the head of the far-right League party.
"The language of this government will be...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
