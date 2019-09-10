Ad
euobserver
Giuseppe Conte (c) with EU leaders at a previous summit in Brussels (Photo: Consilium)

Italy's PM Conte: no more anti-EU populism

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy's anti-EU populism has ended, its prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, said on Monday (9 September), as far-right MPs tried to shout him down.

"We want to put behind us the din of useless declarations and belligerent, bombastic statements," Conte told the Italian lower house, referring to the rhetoric of Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister and the head of the far-right League party.

"The language of this government will be...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Spain calls for legal action against Italy on migrants
Salvini calls for new elections in Italy
Italy: Conte won, Salvini lost
Giuseppe Conte (c) with EU leaders at a previous summit in Brussels (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections