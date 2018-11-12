Ad
euobserver
Sergei Magnitsky: gave his life to fight corruption in Russia (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Bill Browder, London,

Nine years ago this Friday (16 November) my Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky was murdered in a Russian prison after being brutally tortured for 358 days.

He was killed in retaliation for exposing a major corruption scheme by the government of Russian president Vladimir Putin. He was 37 years old.

Since that day, I've made it my life's work to get justice for Sergei. I started my campaign hoping to get justice in Russia, but that proved impossible.

After his murder, the Russ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Dutch to host EU talks on human rights sanctions
Italy dangles veto threat on EU's Russia sanctions
US urges reluctant EU to 'increase cost' on Russia
Sergei Magnitsky: gave his life to fight corruption in Russia (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections