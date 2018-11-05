Ukraine death highlights danger in EU neighbourhood

The death of an anti-corruption activist in Ukraine has raised the alarm on internal violence in the EU neighbour.
Kateryna Handziuk, a 33-year old activist and local councillor, died in hospital on Sunday (4 November), three months after her attack.
She became a symbol of the growing danger for civil society and journalists after recording a video clip from her bed in September.
Some 40 others had also suffered attacks in the past year with apparent impunity, she said at...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
