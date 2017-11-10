MEPs probing 'private' expenses oppose transparency

MEPs leading a probe into how members of the parliament spend millions of euros of taxpayers' money opposed transparency moves to make the same funds public and accountable.

The group is tasked with looking into the lump sum of €4,300 deposited monthly into the personal bank accounts of each of the 751 MEPs in an effort to "clarify and strengthen the existing rules and good practices."

But "many on the working group seem oblivious to legitimate outside concerns of this wild west s...