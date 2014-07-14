EU summit may decide only on foreign policy chief

Leaders meeting on Wednesday (16 July) are likely to pick only the new EU foreign policy chief, with a decision on the successor to Council head Herman Van Rompuy “possibly” delayed until autumn.
According to one EU source, "if a complete deal is feasible, we should go for it. Otherwise, it will be only the high representative."
A second source told this website that it is "certainly a possibility" that only the foreign affairs chief is picked.
Both the foreign policy head -...
