euobserver
Leaving the stage: Ashton, who has had little visibility on the Ukraine crisis, is due to step down in November (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU summit may decide only on foreign policy chief

EU Political
by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leaders meeting on Wednesday (16 July) are likely to pick only the new EU foreign policy chief, with a decision on the successor to Council head Herman Van Rompuy “possibly” delayed until autumn.

According to one EU source, "if a complete deal is feasible, we should go for it. Otherwise, it will be only the high representative."

A second source told this website that it is "certainly a possibility" that only the foreign affairs chief is picked.

Both the foreign policy head -...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

