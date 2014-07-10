Ad
Vassiliou wants at least 10 female European commissioners in next mandate (Photo: European Commission)

Female commissioners urge Juncker to set gender quota

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The prospect of the next European Commission being heavily male-dominated has prompted outgoing female commissioners to draft a letter in response.

The letter, set to be signed by all nine current female commissioners, asks future president Jean-Claude Juncker to make sure at least 10 will be seated on his new team of 28.

Androulla Vassiliou, EU commissioner for culture, announced the initiative in Brussels on Thursday (10 July).

“The female commissioners are very worried th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Vassiliou wants at least 10 female European commissioners in next mandate (Photo: European Commission)

EU Political

