Shanghai: China, Russia and Brazil want to set up their own 'world' bank (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Brics to open alternatives to World Bank, IMF

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (the so-called Brics) are to establish alternatives to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which they find too biased towards Europe and the US.

The "New Development Bank" to rival the World Bank will be launched at a Brics summit in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza next week, with all agreed except where to put the main headquarters, Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov said Wednesday (9 July).

The two options curre...

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
