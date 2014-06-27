Dutch eurosceptics defiant after EU vote

If “European dinosaurs” like Jean-Claude Juncker and Martin Schulz get appointed to top jobs in the European Commission and Parliament, then the European institutions are ignoring the voters of eurosceptic parties, said Harm Beertema, member of the Dutch parliament for the anti-EU PVV.

“If European politics wants to remain credible, then there should be some political consequence of the eurosceptic election result,” Beertema, the party's European affairs spokesperson, told this website....