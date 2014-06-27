Ad
euobserver
"You can still conclude that the old European politics is finished" (Photo: European Commission)

Dutch eurosceptics defiant after EU vote

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, The Hague,

If “European dinosaurs” like Jean-Claude Juncker and Martin Schulz get appointed to top jobs in the European Commission and Parliament, then the European institutions are ignoring the voters of eurosceptic parties, said Harm Beertema, member of the Dutch parliament for the anti-EU PVV.

“If European politics wants to remain credible, then there should be some political consequence of the eurosceptic election result,” Beertema, the party's European affairs spokesperson, told this website....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Wilders' party suffers blow, according to exit poll
"You can still conclude that the old European politics is finished" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections