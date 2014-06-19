Ad
Greek left-wing leader Tsipras speaking at rally for the Italian sister party in May (Photo: Lorenzo Gaudenzi)

European 'United Left' searches for unity

by Mads Frese, ROME,

The fault lines of European politics are changing. The most vocal resistance to further integration is now heard from right wing parties all over the continent, while parts of the left call for a push toward deeper political union.

On Wednesday (18 June) The Confederal Group of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) gathered in Brussels for the first time since the elections in May.

The far-left faction is beginning the process of electing chairs and designating me...

