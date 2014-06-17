To help restore confidence in Europe, protect rights

Europe is in a grumpy mood. The scale of voter disenchantment with the EU was manifest in May's European Parliament election results, with eurosceptic parties topping the polls in France, the UK, and Denmark and winning seats in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and elsewhere.

This pessimism carries serious risks for the protection of human rights and the rule of law.

Since the Lisbon treaty, there is growing recognition that to have meaning the values the Union is supposed...